Nashville real estate company Clear Blue Company has announced the start of an affordable housing project to unfold on a site located northeast of downtown, with a 24-month construction timetable set.
To offer a collective 238 apartments in seven buildings, plus a clubhouse, the $65 million project will unfold on a 10.7-acre property located at 301 Ben Allen Road. The tentative name is Ben Allen Ridge.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, an LLC affiliated with Clear Blue and partner Appalachian Home & Health Inc. recently paid $4.75 million for the property, which is sandwiched by Dickerson Pike on the west and Ellington Parkway on the east.
A release notes the development will offer a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and target residents earning no more than 60 percent of the Nashville area’s median income. In addition, five units will be set aside for residents earning 30 percent or below the median income, with five other apartments to be reserved for individuals experiencing “situational homelessness,” according to the release.
Clear Blue has enlisted Bacar Construction (general contractor), EOA Architects (design) and Hawkins Partners (landscape architecture) to work on the development, a name for which is not included in the release.
Ben Allen Ridge will include pedestrian paths that will connect with an extended Metro Parks Department greenway and trail network related to future adjacent developments.
“We are proud and excited to begin construction of high- quality and much-needed affordable housing for the Nashville community,” Clear Blue CEO Nick Ogden said in the release. “Over the last two years, we have collaborated with our development team and state and local officials to design a community that embraces the natural environment, which our future residents will enjoy for years to come.”
Metro Councilmember Nancy VanReece, in whose District 8 the property sits, supports the development.
Ogden said additional support has been provided by the Metro Development and Housing Agency, the Tennessee Housing Development Agency, Metro Parks, the Amazon Housing Equity Fund, Vaughn Development Group and Metro’s Barnes Fund.
Financial and legal partners include Regions Bank, JP Morgan Chase, Walker & Dunlop and Fannie Mae.
“There are so many partners to thank for their help in making this development possible,” Ogden said. “We are grateful for this opportunity to advance the mission of our company, which is to help solve the affordable housing crisis by preserving and building communities that provide our residents with a clean, safe and affordable place to live.”
The Clear Blue Company has more than $750 million of assets under management, with a portfolio including 4,250 apartment building units in buildings located in the Southeast. The company’s holdings include a mix of workforce, subsidized, affordable and conventional rental housing.