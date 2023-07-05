Ben Allen
Courtesy of Clear Blue, EOA

Nashville real estate company Clear Blue Company has announced the start of an affordable housing project to unfold on a site located northeast of downtown, with a 24-month construction timetable set.

To offer a collective 238 apartments in seven buildings, plus a clubhouse, the $65 million project will unfold on a 10.7-acre property located at 301 Ben Allen Road. The tentative name is Ben Allen Ridge.