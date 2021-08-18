A West Nashville building once home to a Captain D’s and previously — and briefly — serving as the second Davidson County location of Corky’s Ribs & BBQ sold for $1.7 million.
The new owner of the property, with an address of 6400 Charlotte Pike, is Palm Beach, Florida-based Worldwide Fabrics LLC. The LLC seemingly is affiliated with Frederick Grace, portfolio manager for Nashville-based commercial real estate company Grace Development.
As the Post reported in October 2019, a permit was issued related to updating the building in which Corky’s would establish a presence. Collier Restaurant Group, the Corky’s parent company, opened the restaurant a few weeks before Nashville shut down in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The restaurant would later reopen briefly and then close permanently.
Brentwood-based T.C. Summers Inc. was the seller of the 0.59-acre property, which offers the one-story restaurant building opened in 1994. A related entity has owned the property since 1956, according to Metro Planning Department records.
The building is located in an area sandwiched by Charlotte Park to the north and Hillwood to the south.
Shane Bowen, senior associate with the retail services group in the Nashville office of Toronto-based Avison Young, represented the seller in the transaction.
A chain based in Memphis, Corky’s Ribs & BBQ operates five restaurants in Tennessee (one in the Davidson County segment of Brentwood, three in the Memphis area and one in Pigeon Forge), two in Texas, two in Arkansas and one in the Memphis suburb of Olive Branch, Mississippi. The Brentwood restaurant has an address of 100 Franklin Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.