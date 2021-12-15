West Nashville garden-style rental residential complex Richland Hills Apartments has sold for $36.18 million, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
The new owner of the property, located near White Bridge Road at 5800 Maudina Ave., is Seattle-based Vitus.
The seller was a Sherman Oaks, California-based LLC that paid $10.45 million for the apartment complex in January 2015, Metro records note.
Opened in 1970, Richland Hills Apartments offers a collective 200 units in multiple two-story buildings. As such, the deal is the equivalent of $180,900 per unit, a figure that is noteworthy given many similar recent deals have seen per-unit prices of $200,000 minimum.
Vitus bills itself has an owner and operator of affordable rental housing. Founded in 1996, it owns more than 100 properties in 22 states and is home to about 23 employees at the Seattle home office.
Vitus officials could not be reached for comment, and the Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the transaction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.