A West End corridor commercial property located one block from restaurant BrickTop’s and high-end condominium building The Poston has sold for $1.5 million.
With an address of 113 30th Ave. N., the 0.17-acre property offers a 1,700-square-foot former medical office building that once served as a residence and dates to 1930.
The new owner is MD Properties LLC, details about which the Post was unable to determine. MD also sold in March a property at 1606A 16th Ave. S. for $1.6 million (read here).
The sale is the equivalent of about $882 per foot based on the building’s size.
The seller was Michael Kenner, a local real estate investor and developer who undertakes projects via his MiKen Development. Treanor Granbery, affiliate broker with Southeast Venture, represented Kenner. The Post could not determine if MD Properties used a broker.
Kenner paid $800,000 for the property in 2020, according to Metro records. Of note, Dr. William Kenner, Kenner’s father, once owned the West End Park property, having paid $37,500 for it in 1976, Metro records show.
The building sits near companion condominium towers West End Lofts I and West End Lofts II.
Dr. Kenner once practiced from the now-empty building.
