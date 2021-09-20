A West Davidson County apartment complex has sold for $155 million, with Atlanta-based multifamily investment and management firm Cortland Partners having paid a near per-unit record for the property.
Located on 17 acres at 7113 Charlotte Pike and opened in 2019, Cortland Bellevue offers multiple five-story buildings with a collective 436 units.
Cortland Partners is not new to the market, as the company acquired Accent Bellevue in 2017 in a quitclaim deed deal for which no dollar figure is recorded by the Davidson County Register of Deeds (read here).
The seller was Charlotte-based Crescent Communities, which called the complex Novel West Nashville.
The deal is the equivalent of about $355,000 per unit, which ranks among the most significant such figures for recent deals of this type product in Davidson County. The record is $367,000, according to Nashville Business Journal
Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. provided a $105,720,000 loan,
Cortland officials could not be reached for comment, and the Post could not determine if brokers were involved in the transaction.
