A Wedgewood-Houston industrial property fronting Interstate 65 has been listed for sale for $29 million — more than 41 times the figure for which the owner paid 18 years ago.

With an address of 1510 Fort Negley Blvd., the 3.16-acre property offers three buildings and was once home to a Hiller Plumbing Heating Cooling and Electrical location.

1510

1510 Fort Negley Blvd. as seen in 2022

