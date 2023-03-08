A Wedgewood-Houston industrial property fronting Interstate 65 has been listed for sale for $29 million — more than 41 times the figure for which the owner paid 18 years ago.
With an address of 1510 Fort Negley Blvd., the 3.16-acre property offers three buildings and was once home to a Hiller Plumbing Heating Cooling and Electrical location.
Based on acreage, the offering is the equivalent of $210 per foot — a figure sources said is not unreasonable.
The local office of Stamford, Connecticut-based water pumping and filtration equipment giant United Rentals operates from the site. The property’s buildings (constructed in 1925, marketing materials note) offer a collective 32,692 square feet, the equivalent of $887 per foot.
Jimmy Hiller, Hiller founder, owns the property, having paid $700,000 for it in 2005, according to Metro records. Hiller has enlisted Lee Williams, owner of Brentwood-based Williams & Company, to handle the marketing and sale of the property. Williams represented Hiller in that deal 18 years ago, the former told the Post.
The late Leon May, a local real estate investor who died in 2019 at age 96, once owned the property. For context, May paid $350,000 for it in 1993, with Hiller paying twice that figure 12 years later and now asking 41 times the price he paid 18 year ago.
Founded in 1990, Hiller Plumbing Heating Cooling and Electrical operates at 915 Murfreesboro Pike.
The evolution of my position with the Post dates to 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, SouthComm Inc. bought the Post and TCP, with the latter ceasing operations in 2013. In 2018, FW Publishing acquired the Post, for which I have served as managing editor since 2011.