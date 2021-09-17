A Wedgewood-Houston property located near Fairgrounds Nashville and multiple sites being redeveloped has been offered for sale for $7 million.
With a general address of 1302 Fourth Ave. S. and located south of Chestnut Hill, the multi-parcel 1.3-acre property offers no permanent structure and is zoned for industrial use.
The offering is the equivalent of about $123 per foot and roughly $5.38 million per acre. Both figures would rank somewhat on the higher end of the sales price spectrum for properties that have sold within the past 1.5 years or so within the general area.
An LLC, details about which the Post was unable to determine, owns the property, having paid $425,000 for it in 2008, according to Metro records.
The owner has enlisted Kevin Gaines with Lebanon-based Cumberland Real Estate to handle the marketing and sale of the property. Marketing materials note the property likely would be reinvented with commercial uses.
The property sits within Metro Councilmember Colby Sledge’s District 17, one parcel removed (and on which sits a building) from a site at which New York-based SomeraRoad seeks to undertake a mixed-use project at 1414 Fourth Ave. S. (read more here).
Similarly, Division Street Development founder Lee Zoller has completed the adaptive reuse of a building, called Saint Elle, at 1420 Third Ave. S. and across railroad tracks from the for-sale property (read here). Zoller is also eyeing a project to be called The Pitch at 1621 Ensley Blvd. (read here).
Likewise, local entrepreneur Brad Gulmi’s adaptive reuse project (read here) is almost finished at 1287, 1400 and 1414 Third Ave. S.
