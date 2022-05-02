A Wedgewood-Houston commercial building located adjacent to Corsair Artisan Distillery has sold for $3.35 million — more than six times the figure for which it last changed ownership hands 8.5 years ago, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
The new owner of the property, with an address of 605 Merritt Ave., is an LLC, details about which the Post could not determine. According to the Metro document, the LLC offers an address affiliated with New York-based PS Business Management. That company provides professional financial services (particularly related to accounting) focusing on the entertainment industry. PSBM, officials with which could not be reached for comment, also operates offices in Los Angeles, Nashville and New Orleans.
The sellers were Karin Moolman and Chris Moolman, who paid $536,000 for the property in October 2013, Metro records show.
The Post could not determine if the just-sold building offers a tenant or if brokers were involved in the transaction.
