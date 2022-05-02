A Wedgewood-Houston commercial building located adjacent to Corsair Artisan Distillery has sold for $3.35 million — more than six times the figure for which it last changed ownership hands 8.5 years ago, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.

The new owner of the property, with an address of 605 Merritt Ave., is an LLC, details about which the Post could not determine. According to the Metro document, the LLC offers an address affiliated with New York-based PS Business Management. That company provides professional financial services (particularly related to accounting) focusing on the entertainment industry. PSBM, officials with which could not be reached for comment, also operates offices in Los Angeles, Nashville and New Orleans.

605 art.png

605 Merritt Ave.

The sellers were Karin Moolman and Chris Moolman, who paid $536,000 for the property in October 2013, Metro records show.

The Post could not determine if the just-sold building offers a tenant or if brokers were involved in the transaction.

Corsair offers an address of 601 Merritt Ave. At 609 Merritt Ave., local commercial real estate broker Chad Grout is about two months from finishing upgrades to a building (read here). And work continues at The Residences at The Finery (read here) at 622 Merritt Ave.  

My Nashville Post role has evolved since 2000 when I joined the now-defunct The City Paper. TCP became a Post sister publication in 2008 (when I began doing some Post work) and folded in 2013. I have been managing editor of the Post since late 2011.

