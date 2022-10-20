A North Nashville apartment building that recently opened has sold for $86,625,000, with the buyer a Virginia-based company new to the local market.

According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, HHHunt Corp. of Blacksburg now owns the five-story, 231-unit Alta Foundry, which offers an address of 640 21st Ave. N. and is sandwiched by the McKissack Park and Watkins Park neighborhoods.

Alta Foundry

Alta Foundry

