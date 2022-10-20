A North Nashville apartment building that recently opened has sold for $86,625,000, with the buyer a Virginia-based company new to the local market.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, HHHunt Corp. of Blacksburg now owns the five-story, 231-unit Alta Foundry, which offers an address of 640 21st Ave. N. and is sandwiched by the McKissack Park and Watkins Park neighborhoods.
The seller was Atlanta-based Wood Real Estate Investors, which paid $6.7 million for the property in May 2020 and then redeveloped it with the apartment building. Earlier this month, Wood sold Alta Union in The Nations for $96.5 million (read here).
The transaction is the equivalent of $375,000 per unit, with similar recent deals having commanded both greater and lesser figures.
The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the deal.
“Nashville is a vibrant and dynamic city and we’re proud to become a part of this community," Lance Goss, HHHunt senior vice president, said in a release. "Emphasizing our commitment to the region, we see significant growth potential in Nashville and are pursuing additional opportunities locally.”
HHHunt owns apartment buildings and complexes — with a collective 7,950 units — in Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia, and also maintains offices in Raleigh and Richmond.
My job with the Post has evolved since October 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, both publications became aligned via former owner SouthComm Inc. I have served as Post managing editor since 2011.