A Chestnut Hill commercial building located across Fourth Avenue South from AJ Capital’s Nashville Warehouse Company development has sold for $2.8 million — 22.4 times the price for which it last changed ownership hands 21 years ago.
The new owners of the 0.25-acre South Nashville property, with an address of 1120 Fourth Ave. S. and with Wedgewood-Houston to the immediate southwest, are Kent Marcus and Nick Hartley, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
Marcus is a partner with locally based entertainment law firm Marcus & Colvin, with his clients having included Paramore and Kings of Leon (read more here from Post sister publication Nashville Scene). Hartley seemingly works with locally based music industry talent management firm The Steadfast Company.
The sellers were Sharon Harmon and Chris Harmon, who paid $125,000 for the property in early 2001, Metro records show. The Harmons have operated custom contemporary kitchen cabinet company Azure Cabinets from the just-sold building.
Neither Marcus nor Hartley could not be reached for comment regarding their long-term plan for the just-purchased building. The office of Marcus & Colvin is located in Pie Town at 801 Rep. John Lewis Way (Fifth Avenue South).
The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the transaction.
