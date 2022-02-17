Raleigh-based Highwoods Properties has announced that veteran Senior Vice President Brian Reames will step down in April from his Nashville-based position with the company after 26 years.
According to a release, Alex Chambers will replace Reames. Chambers joins Highwoods from KDC Real Estate Development and Investments, where he spent the last eight years leading the Dallas-based company’s Atlanta office as senior vice president of development.
While at KDC, Chambers was responsible for the mixed-use 1.7 million square foot State Farm at Park, billed as Atlanta’s largest-ever ground-up corporate office project. Prior to working with KDC, Chambers held development and leadership roles with Jamestown Properties and Cousins Properties, among others.
“We are forever grateful for Brian’s nearly three decades of exceptional performance,” Brian Leary, Highwoods executive vice president and chief operating officer, said in the release. “Our 5.1 million square foot portfolio is over 94 percent occupied, and our Nashville land bank for future development holds the potential for an additional 2.2 million square feet of office space.”
Leary said Highwoods has found in Chambers “an exceptional and seasoned leader.”
Reames said he is "truly is grateful" for his friendships made at Highwoods and told the Post he will now focus on family and travel.
"I'm excited to see what opportunities come next," he said.
Highwoods focuses its work on, in addition to Raleigh and Nashville, Atlanta, Charlotte, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Richmond and Tampa. The company is looking to undertake a major mixed-use development in the North Gulch (read here) and developed the SoBro site home to the Bridgestone Americas Tower.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.