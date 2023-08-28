Vanderbilt University is facing at least two lawsuits related to the recently completed renovation and expansion of the building housing the Owen Graduate School of Management.
The plaintiffs in the lawsuits, both filed in Davidson County Chancery Court, allege failure of payment and list, in addition to Vanderbilt, general contractor Barton Malow Builders and Liberty Mutual Insurance Company as defendants.
In one suit, Austell, Ga.-based custom wall maker MillerClapperton is seeking $409,091.00 in damages, along with courts costs and attorney. In the other, La Vergne-based Precision Walls Inc., which also works with wall panels, partitions, drywall, etc., is seeking about $1.04 million in damages.
MillerClapperton was a subcontractor to the general contractor, Barton Malow, on the Owen Graduate School of Management renovation project. MillerClapperton has been paid, in part, for its work.
Both companies have recorded liens against the Vanderbilt property and related to the legal matter, the court documents note. No court hearing schedules have been finalized.
The Post was unable to determine if additional lawsuits via other subcontractors have been filed.
Vanderbilt officials declined comment.
The Nashville office of Atlanta-based Taylor English Duma is representing MillerClapperton. Cole Dowsley, a partner with the firm, emailed the Post the following:
“MillerClapperton completed all of its work months ago, and the overall project is complete. However, Barton Malow has refused to pay MillerClapperton for all of the work and materials it provided on the project and is owed over $400,000.
“While MillerClapperton would have preferred to resolve this matter without filing suit, Barton Malow's refusal to pay left it with no other choice. My client looks forward to getting paid in full and quickly concluding the lawsuit.
Timothy Crenshaw, an attorney with Nashville’s Schulman, Leroy & Bennett, is representing Precision Walls. He declined to comment.
Attorneys for and company officials with Barton Malow — which is headquartered in Southfield, Mich., and operates at least 13 offices (including one in Nashville) — could not be reached for comment.
The estimated $55 million Owen Graduate School of Management project, on which the Post originally reported in March 2020, included expanding Management Hall (which houses the Walker Management Library). The address is 401 21st Ave. S., with Boston-based William Rawn Associates having served as architect.
Relatedly, Barton Malow is also the general contractor for the FirstBank Stadium overhaul underway on the Vanderbilt campus (read here).
In addition, Barton Malow was the co-general contractor with Bell Construction for the Nashville Sounds stadium project (now called First Horizon Park). That effort was finalized about $10 million over budget, with a subsequent audit noting a rushed timeline as a contributing factor.