Owen Graduate School of Management

Owen Graduate School of Management as seen from 21st Avenue South

 Mark Hollingsworth

Vanderbilt University is facing at least two lawsuits related to the recently completed renovation and expansion of the building housing the Owen Graduate School of Management.

The plaintiffs in the lawsuits, both filed in Davidson County Chancery Court, allege failure of payment and list, in addition to Vanderbilt, general contractor Barton Malow Builders and Liberty Mutual Insurance Company as defendants.