Vanderbilt University plans to buy the Midtown property home to fast-casual Mexican restaurant Qdoba, according to multiple sources.
The 0.48-acre property is located at 2019 West End Ave. at that street’s busy intersection with 21st Avenue.
VU officials declined to comment, and the Post has been unable to determine either a closing date or a purchase price.
An LLC seemingly affiliated with Kari Gray and Jason Gray owns the property, which offers a nondescript building oriented in a suburban manner (with surface parking separating it from the street).
The property sits adjacent to the modernist mid-rise Baker Building at 110 21st Ave. S. Of note, Vanderbilt also owns the property on which the 1967-opened 11-story office building sits, having paid $5.2 million for it in early 1990, Metro records show.
In addition, Vanderbilt owns the Terrace Place Garage, with an address of 2010 Terrace Place. The university paid about $1.1 million for the property in late 1989 and then had it redeveloped with the structured parking facility.
Via two entities, the Catholic Diocese of Nashville owns the remainder of the block, which is bordered by West End, 21st, Terrace Place and 20th Avenue. Those holdings include the Cathedral of the Incarnation and a traditional building located at 2004 Terrace Place and called the Frassati House (see here).
Vanderbilt also owns the nearby Midtown property on which a mixed-used project is unfolding and to offer graduate student housing and a Turnip Truck Urban Fare grocery store (read here).
The Qdoba apparently has been closed for about two months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.