Midtown’s 10-year-old Homewood Suites hotel — located near the Vanderbilt University campus and on a site that once accommodated Tower Records — has sold for $88 million.

According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the new owner of the 192-room Hilton brand hotel, which opened in late 2013 and with an address of 2400 West End Ave., is an LLC affiliated with Atlanta-based Peachtree Hotel Group.

Homewood

Homewood Suites at 2400 West End Ave.