Midtown’s 10-year-old Homewood Suites hotel — located near the Vanderbilt University campus and on a site that once accommodated Tower Records — has sold for $88 million.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the new owner of the 192-room Hilton brand hotel, which opened in late 2013 and with an address of 2400 West End Ave., is an LLC affiliated with Atlanta-based Peachtree Hotel Group.
The seller was an LLC seemingly affiliated with Memphis-based RMR Investment Co. and Vista Host, which is based in Houston. RMR acquired the site in 1998.
The transaction is the equivalent of about $458,300 per room. During the past two years, large-scale hotels in the city have typically sold for between $450,000 and $550,000 per room.
New York-based MUFG Bank has provided Peachtree Hotel Group a $53.5 million loan.
The Homewood Suites building is distinctive for the Nashville market in that its exterior strongly addresses two major streets: West End and Elliston Place. Vanderbilt University sits across West End from the hotel.
In 2013, a letter of intent for the seven-story building's retail space was signed, with the since-closed Green Hills restaurant F. Scott's slated to have been the tenant. That deal failed to materialize and the space has sat empty since.
Tower Records opened in 1987 in a since-razed building that was then located on the site and closed in 2006.
Peachtree Hotel Group owns a Holiday Inn hotel and an Aloft hotel, both in Franklin, according to the company website. It seemingly has no Nashville holdings.
The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the deal.