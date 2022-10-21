A Centennial Park-area apartment building fronting 25th Avenue North and near Vanderbilt University — and that land on which it sits — have sold in a multi-transaction deal.

In the main transaction, and according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, an LLC partly affiliated with Stamford, Connecticut-based State Street Global Advisors sold Park Central (stylized as "ParkCentral") for $61.5 million to an LLC created by Houston-based The Dinerstein Companies.

Park Central art

Park Central

