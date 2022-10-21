A Centennial Park-area apartment building fronting 25th Avenue North and near Vanderbilt University — and that land on which it sits — have sold in a multi-transaction deal.
In the main transaction, and according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, an LLC partly affiliated with Stamford, Connecticut-based State Street Global Advisors sold Park Central (stylized as "ParkCentral") for $61.5 million to an LLC created by Houston-based The Dinerstein Companies.
In a separate transaction, valued at $21.5 million, Dinerstein seemingly sold the land on which the two-component apartment building sits, located about one block north of West End Avenue, to an LLC affiliated with New York-based Safehold Inc.
In a third deal, Dinerstein finalized a land-lease with Safehold Inc.
Opened in 2013 and rising eight floors at its tallest point, Park Central offers 200 units. As such, the main deal for $61.5 million is the equivalent of $307,500 per apartment. Sales of more recently opened apartment buildings in Nashville's urban core typically have commanded at least $350,000 per unit.
The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the recent transactions.
Dinerstein has been active of late in the Nashville market. In September, it sold Marq Music Row in a similar land-lease deal valued at $75 million (read here) after having paid, in June, $35.9 million for Apollo Midtown Apartments (read here). Those transactions followed multiple other deals the Texas company has undertaken locally.
