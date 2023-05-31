The status of a hotel project planned for a downtown site near the Nashville Municipal Auditorium remains unclear nearly one year after details emerged.

As the Post reported in August 2022 and according to a document submitted to the Metro Planning Department, the hotel would sit at 446 James Robertson Parkway and offer 180 rooms. The site's two-story modernist structure seemingly opened in the 1960s and accommodates the local office of Bowling Green, Ky.-based Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers.

Hughes art

446 James Robertson Parkway

Tags

My position with the Post has evolved since 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, SouthComm Inc. bought the Post and The City Paper, after which I worked with both publications. The City Paper ceased operations in 2013, two years after I was named Post managing editor. In 2018, FW Publishing acquired the Post.