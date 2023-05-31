The status of a hotel project planned for a downtown site near the Nashville Municipal Auditorium remains unclear nearly one year after details emerged.
As the Post reported in August 2022 and according to a document submitted to the Metro Planning Department, the hotel would sit at 446 James Robertson Parkway and offer 180 rooms. The site's two-story modernist structure seemingly opened in the 1960s and accommodates the local office of Bowling Green, Ky.-based Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers.
An LLC affiliated with the law firm acquired the 0.80-acre property in 2008 for $3.05 million, Metro records show. However, the Post was unable to determine when Hughes & Coleman began operations in the building and if the property is slated to be sold to a company that will reinvent the site with the hotel structure.
Calls to both Hughes & Coleman and law firm Robinson, Reagan & Young, which also operates within the building, were not returned.
The site currently is zoned to allow for a building of no more than about 80 feet tall, the approximate equivalent of seven to eight stories. For comparison, the 156-room Towne Place Suites by Marriott, located across Gay Street from the Hughes & Coleman building, stands seven floors and sits on 0.80 acres (see here).
The Nashville office of Raleigh-based Kimley Horn is handling land-planning and engineering duties, the 2022 document notes. Kimley Horn officials could not be reached for comment.
The Hughes & Coleman building sits near the 21-floor office tower NorthCap Center (formerly Parkway Towers) and the Court Square Building at 300 James Robertson Parkway. Wheelock Street Capital, which owns both, is planning upgrades to the sites (read here).
The Municipal Auditorium is located at 417 Fourth Ave. N. and is considered one of Nashville's most iconic buildings. It houses the Musicians Hall of Fame and Museum.
