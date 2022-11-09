The Rutledge Hill property last home to souvenir and novelty items business Scott Sales Co. is being updated to offer food and beverage concepts, a farmer’s market and an artists’ collective.

Essex Development, which is co-based in Louisville and Nashville, owns the modernist building, which offers an address of 34 Rutledge St. The company paid $20 million for it and raw land at 35 Hermitage Ave. in December 2021 (read here).

34 Rutledge St.

