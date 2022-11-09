The Rutledge Hill property last home to souvenir and novelty items business Scott Sales Co. is being updated to offer food and beverage concepts, a farmer’s market and an artists’ collective.
Essex Development, which is co-based in Louisville and Nashville, owns the modernist building, which offers an address of 34 Rutledge St. The company paid $20 million for it and raw land at 35 Hermitage Ave. in December 2021 (read here).
Mat Williams, Essex managing partner, said the company owns four former residential buildings located within one-half block of the Scott Sales warehouse and is seeking to acquire “other properties” nearby.
Williams said Essex wants the specific node of Rutledge Hill to be “culinary district” of sorts and is using nearby restaurant Husk (see here) as evidence such a concept could be successful.
Nashville-based architecture firm Pfeffer Torode is handling the design work related to the warehouse update. No rendering is going to be released, Williams said, and an estimated cost to undertake the update will not be disclosed.
Essex will go before the Metro Planning Department Downtown Code Design Review Committee on Dec. 8 to seek a final site plan approval.
Relatedly, Williams said Essex is considering redeveloping the 35 Hermitage Ave. site with a mixed-use building.
“The plans are fluid,” he said.
The two parcels offer a collective 2.05 acres and are located near both SoBro and Rolling Mill Hill (the latter home to the Trolley Barns and various residential and retail spaces).
The four other Rutledge Hill properties Essex owns offer addresses of 42 Rutledge St., 28 Middleton St., 30 Middleton St. and 40 Middleton St.
The Scott Sales warehouse (pictured) is one of downtown’s few buildings for which the entrance is significantly set back from the street/sidewalk and fronted with surface parking in a suburban orientation. If Essex redevelops the site, the company would be required to have the future structure positioned at the sidewalk and offer an urban form and function.