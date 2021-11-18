A South Nashville property once owned by the late and iconic local furniture retailer Ray Batts is slated for a two-building mixed-use project.
Forstone Capital owns the eight-parcel property, having paid $10 million for it in June. Recognized as the home of Nashville Furniture Warehouse and with an address of 502 W. Thompson Lane, the Woodbine property covers about 4.5 acres.
According to a Metro document, the project will include a five-story building and a seven-floor structure. The two buildings will offer a collective 258 residences and 4,400 square feet of retail space.
The document references 86 two-bedroom units and 172 one-bedroom residences.
Forstone, which is based in Stamford, Connecticut, has enlisted Alfred Benesch and Co. to handle land-planning and engineering duties. Though Forstone undertakes some property management and development, it is primarily a real estate investment firm. Company officials could not be reached for comment regarding whether they will undertake the project or if they have the property under contract to be sold to a company that would do so.
Of note, Forstone paid $12 million in late 2019 for a warehouse located at 3040 Sidco Drive and near the Thompson Lane site (read more here). Forstone also owns the nearby Oaks Business Center at 2967-2977 Sidco Drive.
Long-time Nashvillians will remember the Nashville Furniture Warehouse building years ago accommodated Ray Batts Furniture and Appliance Co. For context, Batts — who owned multiple stores in the area and specialized in La-Z-Boy reclining chairs — and wife Mildred Batts sold the building itself to a related entity for $176,000 in 1973, according to Metro records.
Known as “The Furniture Man,” Batts died in 2015 at age 90. His wife had previously died in 2005.
