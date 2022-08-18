A West Davidson County industrial property located near John C. Tune Airport has sold for $9 million, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
The new owner of the Cockrill Bend property, with addresses of 7139 and 7211 Centennial Blvd. and located near the Cumberland River, is an LLC affiliated with Baton Rouge, Louisiana-based property management company Trinity Business Group.
The seller was Eskimo Centennial, which paid $4.4 million in two separate transactions in 2018 and 2021.
Ryan Moses, a local businessman and real estate investor, served as partner with Eskimo Centennial. Moses is part of a partnership including commercial real estate firm Southeast Venture that paid $19.1 million for Silo Studios, an office and retail complex located in The Nations, in July 2021 (read here).
Local real estate investor and agent Kevin McGinn once owned one of the just-sold parcels, having paid $550,000 for it in 2018 before selling to Moses. In July 2021, McGinn and wife Cynthia McGinn sold for $6.2 million about 433 acres of West Davidson County unimproved land located near the site of the future Hillwood High School (read here).
Nashville Steel Corp. previously operated from a nondescript warehouse located at the 7211 Centennial Blvd. site. That company paid $5,000 for the two parcels in 1977, Metro records show.
This is at least the second major real estate transaction from the past 12 months and involving Cockrill Bend property. In December 2021, the building home to American Paper & Twine Company sold for $17 million (read here).
My Nashville Post role has evolved since 2000 when I joined the now-defunct The City Paper. TCP became a Post sister publication in 2008 (when I began doing some Post work) and folded in 2013. I have been managing editor of the Post since late 2011.
