A West Davidson County industrial property located near John C. Tune Airport has sold for $9 million, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.

The new owner of the Cockrill Bend property, with addresses of 7139 and 7211 Centennial Blvd. and located near the Cumberland River, is an LLC affiliated with Baton Rouge, Louisiana-based property management company Trinity Business Group.

Cockrill art

7211-7139 Centennial Blvd.

My Nashville Post role has evolved since 2000 when I joined the now-defunct The City Paper. TCP became a Post sister publication in 2008 (when I began doing some Post work) and folded in 2013. I have been managing editor of the Post since late 2011.

