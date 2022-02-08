Chicago-area-based Red Seal Development has paid $6.1 million for property located in North Davidson County — more than four times the figure for which the raw land last changed ownership hands less than three years ago.
RSD plans to develop the 8.7-acre site, with a placeholder address of 0 W. Trinity Lane, with 111 for-sale three- and four-bedroom garaged townhomes with rooftop decks (read more here). The adjacent property offers an address of 847 W. Trinity Lane.
The purchase follows RSD’s recent $2.6 million purchase of a 4.9-acre site at 1908 Lebanon Pike and on which the company plans an early summer start on a townhome project (read here).
RSD is known for multiple boutique townhome projects throughout Nashville and is underway on a nearby site with Proximity, a 60-townhome project to be located at the northwest corner of the intersection of West Trinity Lane and Old Matthews Road and across from Haynes Middle School.
The seller in the most recent deal was an LLC affiliated with New York-based Wharton Capital Corp. That entity paid $1.5 million for the five-parcel property in April 2019, Metro records show, and had eyed a project would have included 375 apartment units.
Adam Klenk and Austin Heithcock of Capstone Apartment Partners represented the seller in the transaction.
RSD, which often works with Nashville-based Centric Architecture for local design work, was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois. The company develops sites with what its bills as "custom" residences with a focus on Chicago and Nashville.
