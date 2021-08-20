Red Seal Homes is planning its next residential development, with a project slated for the Cumberland Heights area of North Davidson County.
The Chicago-area development company is seeking the project on an 8.7-acre site with a placeholder address of 0 W. Trinity Lane. The adjacent property offers an address of 847 W. Trinity Lane.
In 2019, the Post reported Wharton Capital Corp. wanted to develop the five-parcel site with three buildings, one at four and a half floors and the other two standing five stories each. The project would have included 375 apartment units.
Now Red Seal, which is undertaking, or has completed, multiple projects in various parts of Nashville, is slated to develop the site and has enlisted locally based Catalyst Design Group to assist. The team will go before the Metro Planning Commission on Thursday, Sept. 23, to seek final site plan approval.
The development will include 111 for-sale three- and four-bedroom garaged townhomes with rooftop decks (read more here).
New York-based Cove Residential Holdings LLC owns the property, having paid $1.5 million for it in April 2019. The LLC seemingly is affiliated with the aforementioned Wharton Capital Corp.
Nearby, Red Seal Homes is underway with multifamily development Proximity, which is part of Elmington Capitol Group’s North Lights development (read more here). Relatedly, the company undertook townhome projects Fusion in Wedgewood-Houston Fusion and 2AVES in The Nations.
Founded in 1934 and headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, Red Seal Development Corp. develops sites with what its bills as "custom communities" in Chicago and Nashville.
