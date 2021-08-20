Red Seal Homes is planning its next residential development, with a project slated for the Cumberland Heights area of North Davidson County.

The Chicago-area development company is seeking the project on an 8.7-acre site with a placeholder address of 0 W. Trinity Lane. The adjacent property offers an address of 847 W. Trinity Lane.

In 2019, the Post reported Wharton Capital Corp. wanted to develop the five-parcel site with three buildings, one at four and a half floors and the other two standing five stories each. The project would have included 375 apartment units.

Now Red Seal, which is undertaking, or has completed, multiple projects in various parts of Nashville, is slated to develop the site and has enlisted locally based Catalyst Design Group to assist. The team will go before the Metro Planning Commission on Thursday, Sept. 23, to seek final site plan approval.

The development will include 111 for-sale three- and four-bedroom garaged townhomes with rooftop decks (read more here).

“The existing site, which is currently zoned for 375 apartment rentals, will now be developed with 111 for-sale townhomes, allowing us to reduce the density by two-thirds and bring the height down from five stories to three stories,” Todd Fishbein, Red Seal third-generation owner, emailed the Post. "We are excited to develop our seventh community in Nashville and be at the forefront of development in this West Trinity neighborhood."

New York-based Cove Residential Holdings LLC owns the property, having paid $1.5 million for it in April 2019. The LLC seemingly is affiliated with the aforementioned Wharton Capital Corp.

Nearby, Red Seal Homes is underway with multifamily development Proximity, which is part of Elmington Capitol Group’s North Lights development (read more here). Relatedly, the company undertook townhome projects Fusion in Wedgewood-Houston Fusion and 2AVES in The Nations.

Founded in 1934 and headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, Red Seal Development Corp. develops sites with what its bills as "custom communities" in Chicago and Nashville.

Tags

My position with Nashville Post has evolved since 2000 when I began work with the now-defunct The City Paper. TCP became a Post sister pub in 2008 (when I began some Post work) and folded in 2013. I have worked mainly with the Post since late 2011.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.