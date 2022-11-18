A massive tract of raw land located in North Davidson County and sandwiched by Fontanel and one of the homes of musician Kid Rock has sold for $22.5 million — with the new owner a high-profile golf industry company with backing from Justin Timberlake.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, an LLC affiliated with New York-based 8AM Golf now owns the 362-acre Whites Creek property. A key address of the five-parcel site is 3666 Knight Drive.
8AM Golf is the holding company for multiple golf-related businesses owned by billionaire entrepreneur, banker and philanthropist Howard Milstein. One of those companies is T-Squared Social, a pub concept owned by Timberlake (an 8AM golf partner) and Tiger Woods and offering music, table tennis, darts and simulators for golf and baseball.
Hoyt McGarity, 8AM Golf president, could not be reached for comment. However, sources said the company is eyeing a golf course for the property. Multiple online websites note championship-level 18-hole golf courses require anywhere from 100 to 200 acres.
Nicklaus Companies, known for its world-class golf course design and affiliation with legendary ex-golfer Jack Nicklaus, is an 8AM Golf entity. In the Nashville area, Richland and Cheekwood golf clubs were designed by Nicklaus Companies.
The seller was Shular Tennessee Holding Company LLC, which is affiliated with Gulfport, Mississippi-based hotel and resort developer and owner Shular Hospitality.
Led by Michael Shular, and according to Metro records, the LLC paid a collective $3.3 million for the five properties in three transactions: two in 2006 and one in 2002. Shular officials could not be reached for comment.
The bulk of the aforementioned Fontanel recently was auctioned for a price that the Post was unable to determined. That transaction seemingly has yet to close.
Comprising the no-longer-operational The Inn at The Fontanel and the Carl Black Chevy Woods Amphitheater, Fontanel is owned by Chicago-based BlueRoad Ventures. That entity listed the property, which sits to the immediate east of the just-sold site, for sale for an undisclosed asking price in December 2021 (read here).
8AM Golf’s Milstein serves as chairman, president and chief executive officer of New York Private Bank & Trust and its operating bank, Emigrant Bank. The latter ranks among the nation’s largest privately run, family-owned banks. The Howard and Abby Milstein Foundation focuses on global health, national security and education, and, in 2012, donated $8 million to the New York Public Library system.
Kid Rock, whose actual name is Robert Ritchie, owns a home across Knight Drive from the just-purchased property.
Timberlake has been active in Nashville ventures the past few years. The Memphis-based entertainer and entrepreneur has some ownership in Sam Fox's The Twelve Thirty Club at Fifth + Broadway (read here).
The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the transaction.