A Canadian development company that has undertaken multiple high-rise projects along the west coasts of Canada and the United States is now looking to reinvent a former dairy facility site in Nashville.

Delite

Country Delite facility in Midtown as seen from Church Street

CCB Nashville Developments, which is affiliated with, and operates as, Bosa Properties in Vancouver, seeks the project on the Midtown property previously home to Country Delite Farms. The roughly three-acre property and its various structures have a main address of 1401 Church St. and is located near the sites on which both Houston-based Hines and GBT of Brentwood plan multi-building projects (read here and here).

