A Canadian development company that has undertaken multiple high-rise projects along the west coasts of Canada and the United States is now looking to reinvent a former dairy facility site in Nashville.
CCB Nashville Developments, which is affiliated with, and operates as, Bosa Properties in Vancouver, seeks the project on the Midtown property previously home to Country Delite Farms. The roughly three-acre property and its various structures have a main address of 1401 Church St. and is located near the sites on which both Houston-based Hines and GBT of Brentwood plan multi-building projects (read here and here).
According to a document submitted to the Metro Planning Department, CCB Nashville Developments is eyeing three buildings for the site and has enlisted Nashville-based Hastings Architecture Associates to handle design work.
Also participating are Civil Site Design Group (land-planning and engineering), HDLA (landscape architecture) and KCI Technologies (engineering and construction consulting). Each is based locally.
The team has filed a specific plan application with Metro Planning, with the document simply referencing a “mixed-use development.”
The site is bordered by Church, Grundy Street and 14th and 15th avenues north.
The application notes 30-story, 35-story and 45-story buildings. The 30-floor building will front Church Street, with the 35-floor structure to address 15th Avenue and the 45-floor tower to face Grundy Street.
The project seemingly would be CCB Nashville Developments' first outside the West Coast.
According to multiple sources, CCB Nashville Developments — companies affiliated with which have developed sites with high-rises in greater Seattle and Vancouver — has the property under contact with owner Dairy Farmers of America.
David McCutcheon, CCB Nashville Developments vice president of U.S. operations, could not be reached for comment as to a closing date, and it is unclear if detailed, color images have been submitted to Metro.
The property CCB Nashville Developments seeks to acquire overlooks the inner-interstate loop and sold in May 2020 for nearly $30.4 million to DFA, a dairy co-operative (read here).
The site was recognized for its five since-removed massive storage tanks that towered over the Deja Vu building (see here).
The 2020 transaction was part of DFA’s $433 million purchase of the majority of Dean Foods. The latter, which was based in Dallas and in 2001 merged into Suiza Dairy Group, also sold the local Purity Milk business to Kansas City-based DFA. Dean filed for bankruptcy in late 2019 and sought to sell its businesses after losing more than $150 million in the first nine months of that year.
My Nashville Post role has evolved since 2000 when I joined the now-defunct The City Paper. TCP became a Post sister publication in 2008 (when I began doing some Post work) and folded in 2013. I have been managing editor of the Post since late 2011.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In