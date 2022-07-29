An urban design overlay is being proposed for the former Beaman Automotive property as its owners prep to dramatically reinvent the Midtown site.
If the Metro Planning Commission approves the UDO, Brentwood-based GBT Realty and New York-based equity partner Monarch Alternative Capital will have maximum flexibility related to the future redevelopment of the site.
The partners paid $110 million for the property in December 2021.
A document submitted to the Metro Planning Department shows the site with seven buildings. If the UDO is approved, one of the site’s sub-districts, which currently allows buildings of 20 stories by-right, could see bonus height allowing up to 25 stories. Similarly, the property’s other sub-district — currently allowing 25 stories by-right — could land bonus height allowing up to 30 stories (with one building allowed for 35 floors).
A UDO for the site would essentially eliminate parking requirements. And if any parking is incorporated into the project, only the site’s future office tower(s) would be allowed to have above-grade parking. Residential towers would feature parking (if any is used) underground.
Metro Planning defines UDOs as zoning tools that require specific design standards for development. An overlay can protect an area’s character or create character beyond that allowed in the base zoning via signage, the orientation of buildings in relation to each other, street configurations, building heights, etc. In contrast, UDOs do not affect the uses either allowed or prohibited on a property.
The GBT/Monarch project offers a working name of 1501 Broadway, and its future buildings will be bordered by Broadway on the north, 14th Avenue on the east, McGavock Street on the south and 16th Avenue on the west. An image within the document notes a future (and new) segment of 15th Avenue.
GBT Realty and Monarch Alternative Capital emailed the Post the following joint statement:
“GBT Realty and Monarch Alternative Capital have filed an urban design overlay that reflects the generational potential of the former Beaman site. In advancing this UDO, our team will work closely with Metro Planning, councilmembers and area stakeholders to establish an overlay that will allow for a redevelopment that is enhancing to the city and greatly increases connectivity throughout Nashville.”
The team will go before the Metro Planning Commission on Sept. 22.
GBT and Monarch have yet to officially announce the uses of the future buildings. The Post previously reported, citing Metro documents, options could include office, residential, restaurant, retail and hotel spaces.
The Midtown properties are recognized as the long-time home of the Beaman Toyota dealership (now owned and operated by Hudson Automotive), with the main site GBT and Monarch having addresses of 1501-1531 Broadway. Hudson has not announced a move date.
A separate Beaman property sits across McGavock from the GBT/Monarch site and offers a main address of 1517 McGavock St. A related ancillary parcel at 1500 Demonbreun St. offers 2.95 acres at that street's bridge over downtown's interstate loop. Beaman also still owns that property and is still seeking to sell both.
Across Broadway, Houston-based development company Hines plans a major redevelopment of the property home to Subaru and Hyundai dealerships. Hines recently paid $32 million for a major portion of the site. To be called Reed District, that project will include multiple mid-rises and high-rises (read here).
Founded in 2002 and with an office in London, Monarch has approximately $9.5 billion in assets under management.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In