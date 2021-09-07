Massachusetts-based life sciences company Thermo Fisher Scientific officials announced Tuesday they plan to build a new manufacturing facility in Lebanon to develop lab tools, estimated to employ approximately 1,400 people.
In negotiations with the state, Thermo Fischer has committed more than $100 million to build the facility. The project will create 400 jobs in the near term, according to a press release, including in manufacturing, assembling and packaging as well as engineering, procurement, quality, warehousing and management. Potential tax incentives or grant funding provided by the state to Thermo Fisher as part of the deal were not made public in the formal announcement.
The Nashville Business Journal first reported on the deal in July, citing unnamed sources, government records and job listings. Code-named “Project Santa,” the facility already received approval and $9.5 million in tax breaks for a seven-year period by Wilson Country officials, according to NBJ. At the time, the investment was expected to be around $183 million.
The facility is part of a $600 million expansion Thermo Fisher is pushing through 2022 to meet growing demand in the life sciences industry.
“Thermo Fisher’s Nashville site will play a critical role in the company’s effort to support the global pharmaceutical industry’s work in developing life-saving biologics and vaccines to address many diseases,” Michel Lagarde, executive vice president at Thermo Fisher Scientific, said in the release. “We look forward to being part of the community and enabling the local talent to build meaningful careers through the high-quality jobs that will be created at the site.”
