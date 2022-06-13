A Texas company looking to develop a Division Street site in The Gulch with a mixed-use tower has paid $30 million for a property located in the commercial epicenter of The Nations.
Houston-based Camden Property Trust now owns the prominent site, which variously fronts Centennial Boulevard, Louisiana Avenue, 51st Avenue North and Tennessee Avenue.
The seller was Columbus, Ohio-based Lifestyle Communities, which had planned since 2019 a mixed-use project for the property.
The addresses are 1300 51st Ave. N., 5003 Louisiana Ave. and 4901-4903 Louisiana Ave., with the site offering a collective 3.82 acres. An adjacent building accommodating 51st Deli is not located within the overall footprint of the just-sold property.
Lance Bloom, senior vice president with the Nashville office of Colliers International, facilitated the transaction, according to a source.
As the Post reported in March, Camden plans to reinvent the A+ Storage property in The Gulch with a 16-floors building with 480 apartment units and 7,000 to 8,000 square feet of ground-level retail (read here). The price tag for the project, to unfold at 909 Division St., is expected to be about $250 million.
Will Smith, Camden vice president, told the Post Monday the future project will not include any changes related to height, massing and scale as was previously planned with the LC project.
Previously, LC eyed a large building comprising four components (read more here), and had enlisted Atlanta-based Dwell Design Studio as the architect for what likely would have been called LC The Nations. The specific plan zoning LC had landed would have allowed a building (pictured) of up to 400 apartments.
LC paid about $12.8 million for the property in February 2020.
The property sits within Metro Councilmember Mary Carolyn Roberts’ District 20.
Of note, Lifestyle Communities developed the site of LC SoBro and LC Germantown.
