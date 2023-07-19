An Austin-based real estate investment company that undertook multiple transactions in Nashville in 2022 has paid $12.75 million for two airport-area industrial properties.

Stonelake

570 Metroplex Drive

According to a Davidson Country Register of Deeds document, Stonelake Capital Partners now owns two buildings at 561 and 570 Metroplex Drive. The 570 Metroplex property accommodates sheet metal making company American Fabricators, while the 561 Metroplex building seemingly offers no tenant.