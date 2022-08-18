TailGate Brewery owner and founder Wesley Keegan announced Thursday the late-summer opening of a taproom overlooking Old Hickory Lake in Hendersonville — the craft beer business’ sixth location.
According to a release, the taproom will be located at 248 Sanders Ferry Road in an existing building Keegan purchased for an undisclosed cost.
The beer bar will operate from about one-third of the building’s space, previously home to Sanders Ferry Pizza and Pub, and is expected to employ 15 people. Across Sanders Ferry Road sits Creekwood Marina.
A second phase will focus on reinventing the remaining two-thirds of the building’s long-empty space with a larger taproom and a 10-barrel lagerhaus for the brewery’s Lager Projekt program. Also included will be a patio and two-story deck overlooking the lake and marina. A spring 2023 opening is eyed.
Keegan is not disclosing the estimated cost to update the building.
With four taprooms in the general Nashville area (Hendersonville will mark the fifth) and one in Chattanooga, TailGate ranks among the largest breweries in the state based on number of employees, number of locations, yearly revenues and barrels of beer produced annually.
“We’ve grown so much as an organization,” Keegan said in the release. “We are proud to continue to put our people first — with initiatives like best-in-industry wages and 100 percent paid health care for all team members. And of course, great beer, great pizza and great customer service are the bare minimums. The more we lean into those values, the more opportunities like this new brewery/taproom become a reality.”
The effort to get the Sumner County taproom open comes as TailGate recently announced its Chattanooga location in the former Terminal Brewhouse space (read here) and introduced a canned version of Howdy Cloudy, a New England-style IPA for which portions of the proceeds support the Nashville Zoo’s clouded leopard conservation program.
In addition to craft beer, TailGate offers loaded waffle fries, salads and sandwiches.
My Nashville Post role has evolved since 2000 when I joined the now-defunct The City Paper. TCP became a Post sister publication in 2008 (when I began doing some Post work) and folded in 2013. I have been managing editor of the Post since late 2011.
