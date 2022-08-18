Screen Shot 2022-08-18 at 12.15.30 PM.png

TailGate Brewery owner and founder Wesley Keegan announced Thursday the late-summer opening of a taproom overlooking Old Hickory Lake in Hendersonville — the craft beer business’ sixth location.

According to a release, the taproom will be located at 248 Sanders Ferry Road in an existing building Keegan purchased for an undisclosed cost.

