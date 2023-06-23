The Sylvan Park building housing Smokin Thighs has been offered for sale for $3,495,000, with the structure also available to lease.

The listing comes after Matthew Carney, the sole owner of Smokin Thighs, paid $1,975,000 for the property in March 2022 (read here). The address of the West Nashville property is 4400 Charlotte Ave., which is located three blocks west of Five Points Pizza.