The Sylvan Park building housing Smokin Thighs has been offered for sale for $3,495,000, with the structure also available to lease.
The listing comes after Matthew Carney, the sole owner of Smokin Thighs, paid $1,975,000 for the property in March 2022 (read here). The address of the West Nashville property is 4400 Charlotte Ave., which is located three blocks west of Five Points Pizza.
Carney told the Post he wants to focus his attention on his original Smokin Thighs, which has operated since 2014 at 611 Wedgewood Ave. in Wedgewood-Houston on the city’s south side. He continues to seek to add a second floor to that building courtesy of architect Tommy Brown (read here).
“Smokin Thighs at Wedgewood has had a rapid increase in demand due to multiple Fairgrounds Nashville projects, and the changes have had a very positive impact on our business,” he said.
Carney said all Smokin Thighs employees at the Charlotte location have been offered jobs at the original restaurant, which focuses on smoked chicken. He is not ready to announce when the west side location will close.
“We will continue to operate the Charlotte Avenue location until we find the right buyer or lessee,” he said. “We know sales and/or leases take some time to be put in place and we are still excited for our upcoming events at the Charlotte Avenue location — like the Nashville Scene’s Burger Week, our weekly trivia and weekly brewery bingo events.”
Carney has updated the 3,900-square-foot Charlotte Avenue building but declined to offer a dollar amount.
The property is sandwiched by M.L. Rose Craft Beer and Burgers to the west and LeQuire Gallery to the east. Wilkie’s Safety Lane brake shop previously operated from the building.
Smokin Thighs specializes in applewood-smoked chicken. Its menu includes chicken burgers, chicken salads, wraps, sides, craft beer and moonshine.
Carney has enlisted Kevin Fulton, principal with Brentwood’s Market Retail Partners, to handle the marketing and sale/lease of the property.