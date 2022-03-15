The owner of Nashville-based Smokin Thighs has paid $1,975,000 for the Sylvan Park building from which he operates one of his smoked chicken restaurants, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
The address of the West Nashville property is 4400 Charlotte Ave., which is located three blocks west of Five Points Pizza.
The seller was veteran local real estate investor Nick Spiva, who paid $1.5 million for the property in March 2020, Metro records show.
The new owner is Matthew Carney, who told the Post in August 2020 he expected to spend about $250,000 to update the 3,900-square-foot building (pictured). Carney is the sole owner of Smokin Thighs, with the original outpost having operated since 2014 at 611 Wedgewood Ave. on the city’s south side.
The west side Smokin Thighs opened in August 2021.
Of note, the property is sandwiched by M.L. Rose Craft Beer and Burgers to the west and LeQuire Gallery to the east. Wilkie’s Safety Lane brake shop previously operated from the building.
Smokin Thighs specializes in applewood-smoked chicken. Its menu includes chicken burgers, chicken salads, wraps, sides, craft beer and moonshine.
