A Sylvan Park commercial building located near Otto’s Bar and LeQuire Gallery has sold for $1.3 million, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
The new owner is Deirdre Afrahkteh, who seemingly is (or was) related to local real estate investor Ardavan Afrakhteh.
The seller was Mark Watkins, details about whom the Post was unable to determine. Via an LLC, Watkins paid $1 million for the property in December 2020 and previously had asked $1.75 million — 75 percent more than the figure for which it changed ownership hands 1.5 years ago
Located near Interstate 40 at 4301 Alabama Ave., the 0.35 acre property’s nondescript structure was built in 1998 and offers 4,950 square feet. J&C Grinding, a saw sharpening business, operates from the building.
The sales price is the equivalent of almost $266 per foot based on the building's size, with the previous $354 per foot asking price having ranked among the higher figures for recently listed property in that part of West Nashville.
Afrahkteh has landed a $1.04 million loan from LaFollette, Tennessee-based Peoples Bank of the South.
Travis Kelty, president of Brentwood-based Kelty Commercial Real Estate, represented the seller in the marketing and sale of the commercial services-zoned property.
Of note, Nashville-based real estate investment firm Nicol Investment Company paid $14.5 million for a three-level CubeSmart facility located on an adjacent parcel at 4311 Alabama Ave. in March 2020, according to Metro records.
