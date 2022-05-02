Nashville-based developer Nathan Lyons has sold his Stocking 51 commercial property in The Nations for $58 million, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds documents.
The three-parcel property offers a main address of 5016 Centennial Blvd.
The new owner is an LLC affiliated with San Francisco-based Stockbridge Capital Group, the documents note.
Originally the Belle Meade Hosiery Mill and dating to 1925, Stocking 51 is home to Southern Grist Brewing Co., Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams, Nicky’s Coal Fired and Frothy Monkey, among other tenants.
Via an LLC affiliated with his Vintage South Development, Lyons paid a collective $5.53 million for the three properties in transactions from 2015, 2016 and 2018, Metro records show. He has not disclosed what he spent to upgrade the various structures at the multi-component Stocking 51. The buildings offer a collective approximately 124,000 square feet.
Lyons (read more here) could not be reached for comment.
Stockbridge Capital garnered headlines in January 2020 when it paid $45.3 million for the Lions Head Village site home to a retail strip center anchored by Trader Joe’s in West Nashville (read here). The company, officials for which could not reached for comment, has since put on hold plans for a mixed-use development for the site.
The deal comes after Lyons in January paid $20 million for an industrial property, also located in The Nations, and with addresses of 1101 and 1111 63rd Ave. N. (Read more here.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.