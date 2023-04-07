The status of a mixed-use tower being eyed for construction at the Midtown site long home to a U.S. Bank branch remains unclear one year after the project’s details were submitted to Metro.

As the Post reported in March 2022, and according to a document submitted to Metro, the high-rise will stand 20 floors and include 396 apartments and 5,900 square feet of retail, with structured parking positioned primarily above grade.

