The status of a mixed-use tower being eyed for construction at the Midtown site long home to a U.S. Bank branch remains unclear one year after the project’s details were submitted to Metro.
As the Post reported in March 2022, and according to a document submitted to Metro, the high-rise will stand 20 floors and include 396 apartments and 5,900 square feet of retail, with structured parking positioned primarily above grade.
The address is 1711 Broadway, with an alternative address of 1740 Division St. Mixed-use tower SkyHouse Nashville sits adjacent to the site.
Chicago-based LG Development Group seeks to undertake the project but has yet to acquire the 1.28-acre site from an entity affiliated with U.S. Bank and that entity paid $350,000 for the property in 2003, Metro records show.
An LG spokesperson emailed the Post that the company has no updates.
The Metro Planning Commission in May 2022 unanimously approved a request to rezone the property to specific plan so as to allow for the development.
Images included in a document submitted to Metro this time last year show a U.S. Bank branch facing Broadway. The site is distinctive in that it can be easily accessed via both Broadway and Division Street. The U.S. Bank at the site remains open.
At 245 feet, the future tower would be one of Midtown’s 20 tallest if standing today. The building has been designed to offer 272 one-bedroom units, 119 two-bedroom residences and five three-bedroom units, the document submitted to Metro notes.
LG has enlisted the Chicago office of Philadelphia-based Norr Design Inc. for architectural work and the local office of Raleigh-based Kimley-Horn & Associates for land planning and engineering work.
Previously, LG Development sought to redevelop a Gulch site, with an address of 909 Division St., with a 16-story building to offer office, residential and parking components. LG in March sold that site for $36 million in December 2021 after having paid $25 million for it in December 2019.