The status of a multi-building apartment development to be located near the Cumberland River north of downtown Nashville remains unclear — almost three years after a rezoning was approved for the project.
As the Post reported in May 2020 (read here), Cove Residential Holdings III LLC paid $2.9 for the roughly 26.4-acre site, which has an address of 869 W. Trinity Lane.
Cove, which is affiliated with New York-based Wharton Capital Corp., in June 2020 had the property rezoned to specific plan. The rezoning will allow a development with 427 units.
Also in 2020, Cove enlisted Nashville-based Dale & Associates for engineering and land-planning duties. An image submitted to Metro at the time seemingly showed six multi-unit buildings. However, the current Cove website shows three buildings.
Previously, TTF Investments paid $1.57 million for the North Davidson County property in January 2017 and planned 62 single-family cottage homes for the site. That effort failed to materialize, with Wharton Capital having originally expressed interest in early 2019 in developing the site. Wharton seemingly sought 375 residential units in three buildings at that point, the Post reported at the time.
Cove and Wharton officials could not be reached for comment.
In the general area West Trinity Lane area are multiple parcels either under development or slated for development (read here).
In late 2017, local real estate investor Edward Ewing said he planned on a nearby site large-scale buildings offering residences and high-end retail overlooking the Cumberland River. Ewing has not disclosed any details since and the status of the project remains unclear.
The Cove Residential Holdings site sits within Metro Councilmember Kyonzté Toombs’ District 2.