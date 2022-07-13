A local boutique hotel project originally to have been partly funded by a Kickstarter campaign and described as a “humanitarian relief development” remains on the drawing board — more than six years after its announcement.
Jeremy Cowart, who is spearheading the effort to create The Purpose Hotel, declined to offer a start date or location, while acknowledging the challenge he faces.
And though the project’s likelihood of materializing is unclear, Cowart has added San Antonio-based attorney and activist Shannon Sedgwick Davis as a partner to bolster its chances.
Previously, The Purpose Hotel was to have opened in 2022 at a downtown Nashville location that was not disclosed in April 2019, when the Post last reported the effort.
Cowart, a local photographer who focuses on celebrities, told the Post Wednesday that Nashville-based Hastings Architecture Associates continues in an advisory role. HAA created images that, in 2019, envisioned a 17-story building.
“It’s been a tough journey for sure,” Cowart said. “Especially with the pandemic over the last couple of years. But this vision will not be stopped. It’s far bigger than me and it’s bigger than a hotel. It’s about helping those who need it most in increasingly hard times. With a fresh, energized team that has come on board just recently, I have more hope and excitement than ever that this vision will come to life."
The Kickstarter campaign, launched in 2016 and undertaken with the aim of raising $2 million, failed to materialize. A second Kickstarter effort began soon thereafter with a undisclosed desired monetary figure goal and was successfully completed within 48 hours, Cowart said.
Sedgwick Davis founded Bridgeway Foundation, a philanthropic organization for which the goal is ending global mass atrocities. The nonprofit has provided financial support to Aegis Trust, Resolve Uganda and Invisible Children, among others.
In 2016, Cowart — who has photographed Spike Lee, Mark Cuban, Carrie Underwood, Sting, Emma Stone, The Kardashians and Taylor Swift — envisioned the revenue generated via each of the estimated 200 to 300 rooms at The Purpose Hotel to have helped sponsor children's education. Internet fees would have aided the fight related to human trafficking, with the lobby to have potentially featured a well for guests to experience the sustainable water work of nonprofit organization Charity: Water.
