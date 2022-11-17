The status of a long-planned Vanderbilt chancellor's residence seemingly remains unclear, with the building’s future Music Row-area site having seen no updates since a public document referenced the project almost two years ago.
As the Post reported in February 2021, information submitted to the Metro Planning Department noted the university had sought to demolish various buildings on the site, which is anchored by the historic Sony Building.
The document noted Vanderbilt officials were eyeing an overhaul of their property on the east side of 18th Avenue South near the Peabody campus — with the eventually updated site to accommodate a chancellor's residence and events space.
In February 2020, the university announced it was planning — as part of its FutureVU initiative — a "potential new" chancellor's residence but did not offer a location (read here). At the time, vanderbilt.edu noted the university planned to sell the then-executive residence, formally known as Braeburn and located in Belle Meade, and use the funds to construct the future home. Braeburn, which sold for $7.25 million in June 2021 to fiction novelist Frank Strausser (read here), had not been used as a VU residence since 2007, with its focus instead being on hosting events.
A Vanderbilt spokesperson said the university had no updates to share.
VU Chancellor Daniel Diermeier, who began his tenure in July 2020, seemingly lives in a high-rise condominium building in The Gulch. Diermeier attracted scrutiny early this year when a student group filed a complied with the university board of trust, contending the chancellor violated the school’s conflict of interest policy by failing to highlight and/or disclose connections to the fossil fuel industry via various businesses he owns (read more here from Post sister publication Nashville Scene).
As envisioned in the document submitted to Metro in early 2021, four buildings will be demolished and two will remain, including the Sony Building, which sits at 1400 18th Ave. S. and once served as home to the Catholic Diocese of Nashville's Little Sisters of the Poor Home for the Aged. Vanderbilt acquired the main portion of the property to be updated for $12.1 million in 2014, according to The Tennessean (Metro records list the deal as a quitclaim deed transaction with no dollar amount). The seller was Sony Music Entertainment.
Built in 1916 and listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1985, the Sony Building (pictured) seemingly is used by the VU Data Science Institute and sits within a segment of the overall site that also has a three-story building and an underground structure garage, which are to remain if the property is reinvented. It also includes a four-level above-grade parking garage that will be demolished, according to the document.
The other buildings to be razed include two structures located at 1406 18th Ave. S. (which VU purchased in February 2018 for $2.16 million) and a two-story modernist structure at 1415 17th Ave. S., for which VU paid nonprofit Oasis Center $1.9 million in December 2014.
Located across 18th from the university's Martha Rivers Ingram Commons, the 4.23-acre site is bordered by 18th on the west, Horton Avenue on the north, 17th Avenue South on the east and an alley on the south. Since the February 2021 Post reporting, the property seemingly has remained unchanged.
Locally based Cherry Land Surveying Inc. is listed on the 2021 document.
The property sits within Metro Councilmember Colby Sledge's District 17.
