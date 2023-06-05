The status of a proposal to add 16 floors to downtown’s Federal Reserve Building remains unclear approximately 3.5 years after details about the project emerged.

As the Post reported in February 2020, Nashville-based entrepreneur and The Johnny Cash Museum owner Bill Miller proposed the addition, with the structure to be bathed in glass and to accommodate a hotel.

Tags

My position with the Post has evolved since 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, SouthComm Inc. bought the Post and The City Paper, after which I worked with both publications. The City Paper ceased operations in 2013, two years after I was named Post managing editor. In 2018, FW Publishing acquired the Post.