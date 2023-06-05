The status of a proposal to add 16 floors to downtown’s Federal Reserve Building remains unclear approximately 3.5 years after details about the project emerged.
As the Post reported in February 2020, Nashville-based entrepreneur and The Johnny Cash Museum owner Bill Miller proposed the addition, with the structure to be bathed in glass and to accommodate a hotel.
A multi-page document submitted to the Metro Planning Department at the time showed the tower would rise atop the historic masonry building, which was once a private residence for the Choi family. Nashville’s Greshman Smith had handled the design.
Via an LLC, Miller paid $4 million for the property, which has an address of 226 Third Ave. N., in April 2018, Metro records show.
Miller — who recently opened a Frank Sinatra-centric restaurant and bar in his Southern Turf Building downtown — was to have gone before the Metro Planning Commission in August 2020 to request an overall height modification for the property (read here). A vote was deferred and it is unclear if that effort ever materialized.
If the project is eventually undertaken as originally planned, the building will offer about 46,700 square feet and rise 143 feet. The existing structure sits next to The Stahlman, a residential and retail building, and the 21c Museum Hotel. An update to the adjacent Bankers Alley and a grand lobby (for the existing structure) also were planned.
A similar hotel project had been planned for a building located at 231 Third Ave. N. and once home to Nashville Trust. That 15-story addition, also designed by Gresham Smith, seemingly was scrapped, with the property having recently seen an ownership change (read more here). Opened in 1902, the building for which the addition had been planned sits next to the historic structure that is home to a Hotel Indigo concept called The Countrypolitan.
The aforementioned Choi family garnered local headlines in late 2003 when Sung K. Choi purchased the property for $500,000 and moved relatives into what became essentially a freestanding single-family home. At the time, the Chois were believed to have been the only family living in such a structure and within Nashville’s central business district.
The city’s original Federal Reserve Building (a later iteration now serves as apartment building Lofts at the Reserve), the three-story building — framed by robust columns with ionic capitals, a pediment and a portico — offers a full basement (with a working bank vault) and was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1984.
Opened in 1922, the building served as the Nashville branch of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta until 1958. A. Ten Eyck Brown of Atlanta and Marr & Holman of Nashville designed the neoclassical structure. Of note, the latter designed the art deco building now home to Frist Art Museum.
Miller also owns live magic venue and restaurant House of Cards, located in SoBro on Third Avenue South and below the Cash Museum space. Relatedly, in June 2017 Miller paid $6 million for the four-story stone Southern Turf Building, which fronts Fourth Avenue North and from which operates Skull's Rainbow Room (in addition to the Sinatra restaurant/bar).
The businessman owns no fewer than six downtown Nashville properties spanning more than a collective 95,000 square feet.
“The Federal Reserve Building is a true gem,” Miller said after buying the structure in 2018. “We’ll announce our plans for it in the near future. You can be sure that it will meet the high standards we’ve set for our projects in Nashville.”