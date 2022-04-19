More than 1.5 years after construction work stopped on a Radisson Red boutique hotel project downtown, the status of that effort remains unclear.
The project involves a retrofit of a building built in 1954 and located at 333 Union St. (recognized as the former home of ground-floor restaurant Wild Eggs). Now gutted, the four-story structure (pictured) was to have been given a six-story addition that would house the hotel.
Manek Management owns the building via Manek Holdings LLC, having paid $3.85 million for it in June 2017, according to Metro records. Hemel Surati, a Manek member, could not be reached for comment as to why construction has ceased. Surati declined to provide an update when the Post contacted him in April 2021. Various sources have said no activity has been seen at the site since at least November 2020.
Nashville-based Southeast Venture handled design work, with DAV Construction having served as general contractor and Epoch Design and Construction (for which Surati serves as an owner) also participating in the effort.
The existing four-story structure — at one time occupied by savings and loans company Metropolitan Federal — spans about 29,600 square feet.
Multiple hotels operate near the site, include The Bobby, DoubleTree by Hilton, Dream, Indigo and Fairlane. Construction continues on a nearby building to house a TownePlace Suites.
Of note, Surati is looking to develop a South Nashville site with an apartment and retail building (read here).
