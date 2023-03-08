Radnor Lake

Radnor Lake

 Courtesy of State of Tennessee

The State of Tennessee has paid $4.3 million for about 11.8 acres of raw land located on the fringe of Radnor Lake State Park.

According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the seller was non-profit Friends of Radnor Lake.

