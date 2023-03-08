The State of Tennessee has paid $4.3 million for about 11.8 acres of raw land located on the fringe of Radnor Lake State Park.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the seller was non-profit Friends of Radnor Lake.
The address of the Oak Hill property is 5070 Villa Crest Drive, with the parcel sitting on the north perimeter of, and adjacent to, the state-controlled park.
Friends of Radnor Lake paid about $5.1 million for the property in December 2021, Metro records show. The nonprofit, led by president Will Robinson, previously sold properties to the state so that the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) Recreation Resources Division could protect those properties from development.
Radnor Lake State Park, also known as Radnor Lake State Natural Area and with a main address of 1160 Otter Creek Road, spanned 1,368 acres prior to the transaction. Created in 1973, its mammal species include otters, beavers, fox, mink, muskrat, bobcat, coyote and white-tailed deer. No camping, hunting or picnicking is permitted at the park.
Radnor Lake itself was created by the Louisville and Nashville Railroad Company in 1914.
