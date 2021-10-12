North Nashville land on which has been planned a multi-tenant medical office building has been quitclaim deeded to a new ownership entity — with work on the project seemingly slated to soon start.
The transaction comes about two years after a group of physicians, via 500 28th Holdings LLC, bought the property for $4.45 million in November 2019, as the Post previously reported.
The new owner is MOB 28th Partners LLC, which includes members of 500 28th Holdings LLC and some equity partners, sources told the Post.
The address is 510 27th Ave. N. An alternate address for the six-parcel 1.5-acre site is 500 28th Ave. N., which is expected to be the address of the future building.
The triangular site is located one block north of Charlotte Avenue and sandwiched between Midtown and McKissack Park.
Of note, Wehby Plumbing and Heating Co. once operated from the property (it now is located in South Nashville).
The previous LLC ownership had enlisted Division Street Development and R. Cazana Development LLC, both based locally, to provide development services. Lee Zoller serves as CEO of DSD, while Ryan Cazana is president of the company bearing his name. The Post could not determine if DSD and R. Cazana Development are still involved.
According to the sources, Birmingham-based B.L. Harbert International, a general contractor and equity real estate investor, is now one of the owners. Harbert recorded $1.1 billion in revenues in 2020, according to enr.com.
The future building will be owner-occupied by the physicians, Cazana told the Post in 2019. However, suites will be available for lease to entities not affiliated with the physician owner group.
Nashville-based Thomas & Hutton is handling land-planning efforts. The architect is the Nashville office of Austin-based STG Design.
Frank Thomasson and Byran Fort, both first vice presidents with the local office of CBRE, continue to handle the marketing and leasing of the future building's space.
On an adjacent parcel, and fronting both 28th and Charlotte, sits apartment building 2800 Charlotte. Nearby is medical/health-focused mixed-used development One City, which runs along the connector.
The property sits within Metro Councilman’s Brandon Taylor’s District 21.
