South Street

The building once housing South Street as seen in mid-2022

Work on a new building to replace the home of long-closed Midtown restaurant South Street is set to begin this fall, with a team assembled to undertake the effort.

As the Post reported in June 2022 (read here), local attorney Bryan Lewis and Tootsie’s owner and restaurateur Steve Smith plan to reinvent the business in a new three-story building to be located on the site, which offers an address of 907 20th Ave. S. The future structure will feature a rooftop space, unlike the current building, and about 12,000 square feet.