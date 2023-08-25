Work on a new building to replace the home of long-closed Midtown restaurant South Street is set to begin this fall, with a team assembled to undertake the effort.
As the Post reported in June 2022 (read here), local attorney Bryan Lewis and Tootsie’s owner and restaurateur Steve Smith plan to reinvent the business in a new three-story building to be located on the site, which offers an address of 907 20th Ave. S. The future structure will feature a rooftop space, unlike the current building, and about 12,000 square feet.
Lewis and Smith have applied for a permit to allow for the construction of the future structure’s shell. Lewis said the two are estimating the project will carry a cost of between $3 million and $4 million, with the business partners self-funding the effort.
Lewis and Smith have enlisted Knoxville-based architecture firm Stamps Design Group (Greg Stamps), Nashville general contractor Henderick Inc. (Waddell Wright) and Brentwood’s PWP Structural Engineers (Phillip White) to work on the project.
The property is also home to the building housing Giovanni Ristorante and a structure once accommodating The BOUND|RY. Those buildings will remain.
With a tallest segment of approximately 50 feet, the future triangle-shaped building will offer a primarily brick exterior, with the second floor highlighted by a mezzanine.
A permit to allow for demolition of the empty South Street structure will be needed. The team originally was hoping to have started by 2022’s end.
“The goal is to have the building constructed within 12 months of starting,” Lewis said.
Known for its distinctive interior vibe and Southern regional cuisine menu (with chicken, BBQ, crab legs etc.), the business was formally called South Street Original Smokehouse, Crab Shack, and Authentic Dive Bar. The restaurant and bar began operations in 1991 and closed in early 2018.
“We hope to keep much of the original décor of South Street,” Lewis said. “Each floor will offer a corner booth. We will try to reinstall some of the original fixtures.”
Lewis and Smith created an LLC to acquire the property, for $4.5 million, in 2022 from the Lewis family, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document. The late Jimmy Lewis, Bryan Lewis’ father, paid $600,000 for the property in 1993, Metro records note.