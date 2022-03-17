Work is now ready to start on the residential tower component of Nashville Warehouse Co. near Wedgewood-Houston.
A permit, valued at about $35.04 million, has been issued to allow for construction of the 10-story building. The permit notes the structure will offer 275 apartment units and about 226,450 square feet. The address is 1124 Fourth Ave. S.
Nashville-based AJ Capital Partners is the owner and developer of Nashville Warehouse Co., some buildings for which stand and offer office (including Live Nation) and retail space. The development sits within Chestnut Hill and borders Wedgewood-Houston.
Chicago-based Hartshorne Plunkard Architecture is handling design, with Nashville-based Hardaway Construction the general contractor. The landscape architect is Woodstock, Georgia-based Water Design.
An existing element of the mixed-use Nashville Warehouse Co. development is the former Nashville Sounds scoreboard. In addition, work is nearing completion on a five-story, 495-space parking garage.
Nashville Warehouse Co. sits on a 5.2-acre industrial site and features an eye-catching water tank. It is positioned adjacent to the Nashville City Cemetery.
Catty-corner from Nashville Warehouse Co., AJ Capital owns the May Hosiery Co-Op that is home to Apple Music, Nashville-based Tuck-Hinton Architecture & Design and London-based hotelier SoHo House. The firm also co-developed The Gulch site now home to luxury boutique hotel Thompson Hotel and the Midtown site of the 203-room Graduate Hotel (at the northwest corner of the intersection of West End and 20th avenues).
