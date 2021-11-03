Atlanta-based RangeWater Real Estate has purchased a Marathon Village property for $10.25 million and on which it plans to break ground this month on an apartment building.
The seller was Chicago-based Leftbank Holdings, which paid about $4.69 million for the site in September 2020. The address is 806 16th Ave. N.
Leftbank previously sold an accompanying property at 804 14th Ave. for $3 million to Nashville-based M Cubed Development (read here). Leftbank had planned a development on the two sites (read here).
According to a release, RangeWater plans to develop the unimproved site with a building of 320 residences — a mix of studio-, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments. The first residents are expected to take occupancy in summer 2023.
The release does not include a name but "Marathon" is seen in the above image.
“Nashville is one of the most exciting and fastest growing cities in the South,” Steven Shores, RangeWater president and CEO, said in the release. “The demand for housing continues to increase and our development team is meeting that need by way of thoughtfully designed multifamily communities in great neighborhoods like Marathon Village.”
The future development will be RangeWater’s second for Nashville announced in 2021. In September, the company paid $12.5 million for East Bank property on which it plans a similar building to include 350 residences (read here).
Leftbank Principals Ben Kriger and Chris Lefkovitz could not be reached for comment as to why they decided to sell as opposed to develop the site themselves.
The 16th Avenue property sits just north of the building home to Marathon Music Works and Nelson’s Green Brier Distillery. The general area is sometimes called Watkins Park and/or FANG (Fisk Area Neighborhood Group).
