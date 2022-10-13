A West Davidson County property formerly home to a long-standing local Church of Christ and located near Nashville West has been offered for sale for an undisclosed asking price.
According to a release, Center for Spiritual Living Nashville operates from a 17,977-square-foot building on the 1.95-acre site in Hillwood. The address is 6705 Charlotte Pike.
Religious Science of Nashville owns the property, having paid $725,000 for it in 1999, Metro records show. That entity operates the Center for Spiritual Living Nashville, which plans to relocate once a sale is finalized. The center’s website notes the nonprofit offers classes, programs, prayer and meditation, while advocating “a safe spiritual community of like-minded people interested in living a principle-driven life.”
Constructed in 1960, the Charlotte Pike building is zoned for institutional use and includes private offices, meeting rooms, classrooms and 128 on-site parking spaces.
Led by Executive Director Annie Golightly, Center for Spiritual Living Nashville is affiliated with Los Angeles-based Centers for Spiritual Living. The latter entity was founded in 1949 and operates more than 400 centers that promote religious science — which founder Ernest Holmes defined as combining “laws of science, opinions of philosophy, and revelations of religion applied to human needs and the aspirations of man."
Religious Science of Nashville acquired the property from Western Hills Church of Christ, formerly known as Brook Meade Church of Christ (which took ownership of the property in 1959 as West Davidson County neighborhoods Charlotte Park, Hillwood and West Meade were evolving).
The late Bobby Moreland, chairman of Western Hills Church of Christ at the time of the 1999 sale to Religious Science of Nashville, helped establish Nashville Christian School, according to his obituary.
Center for Spiritual Living Nashville has retained Cushman & Wakefield brokers Michael Havens, Madison Wenzler and Ronnie Wenzler to handle the marketing and sale of the property.
“6705 Charlotte Pike offers excellent visibility to the population within West Nashville and sits right off of Charlotte Pike, one of the area’s busiest roads,” Havens, Cushman & Wakefield managing director, said in the release. “The property is an excellent opportunity to establish a solid presence in a growing area of Nashville. Now that the property is coming to the market, we believe interested buyers will find it very attractive.”
Western Hills Church of Christ operates nearby at 7565 Charlotte Pike.
