A West Davidson County property formerly home to a long-standing local Church of Christ and located near Nashville West has been offered for sale for an undisclosed asking price.

According to a release, Center for Spiritual Living Nashville operates from a 17,977-square-foot building on the 1.95-acre site in Hillwood. The address is 6705 Charlotte Pike.

