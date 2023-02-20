A South Nashville industrial building located near the Trevecca Nazarene University campus has been listed for sale for an undisclosed asking price.

With an address of 1133 Polk Ave. and sitting about three blocks from the Nashville School of the Arts campus, the 91,174-square-foot building sits on 3.91 acres and opened in 1961.

1133

1133 Polk

Tags

The evolution of my position with the Post dates to 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, SouthComm Inc. bought the two publications, with TCP ceasing operations in 2013. In 2018, FW Publishing acquired the Post, for which I have served as managing editor since 2011.