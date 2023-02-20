A South Nashville industrial building located near the Trevecca Nazarene University campus has been listed for sale for an undisclosed asking price.
With an address of 1133 Polk Ave. and sitting about three blocks from the Nashville School of the Arts campus, the 91,174-square-foot building sits on 3.91 acres and opened in 1961.
Marketing materials note the property is offered via pricing guidance of $125 per foot based on the building's size. As such, the property should command approximately $11.64 million.
The offering is noteworthy, sources said, given the modest number of similar industrial properties located in this specific part of the city and having recently been listed for sale.
An LLC seemingly affiliated with New York-based Saul Bardosh owns the property, Metro records show, having acquired it in 2004 for about $2.88 million. Bardosh also owns a seven-story residential property in New York City’s East Village and in which late jazz icon Charlie “Bird” Parker lived in the 1950s, according to the building's website.
Ferguson, which offers products related to kitchen/bath, plumbing and HVAC supplies, operates from the building.
The listing follows the $2.2 million offering of a 0.41-acre Woodbine property located near the intersection of Nolensville Road and Thompson Lane (read here). The address is 2715 Landers Ave.
Jonathan Douillard, a first vice president with Nashville-based Charles Hawkins Company, is handling the marketing of the property for Bardosh.
"1133 Polk Ave is a rare in-fill stand alone industrial facility being offered either for sale or lease," Douillard emailed the Post. "This property could accommodate a wide variety of prospects from users to investors, and based on the progress in the immediate area, even developers are in engaged. With the limited supply in Middle Tennessee, we are excited to bring this offering to market."