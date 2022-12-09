A South Nashville industrial property located near the busy intersection of Nolensville Road and Thompson Lane — and in a specific area that continues to see some commercial real estate activity — has been offered for sale for $2.2 million.
The 0.41-acre Woodbine property, on which sits a 1994-constructed two-story building home to C&P Refrigeration Inc., offers an address of 2715 Landers Ave.
Charles Williams and Sandra Williams, C&P Refrigeration owners, acquired the property (then offering a small home) in 1987 for $25,000, according to Metro records. The Williamses later had the 5,280-square-foot building (a combination warehouse and office) constructed.
Jay Reeves and Harrison Auerbach — senior associate and vice president, respectively, of Nashville-based Matthews Real Estate — are handling the marketing and sale of the property for the owners. According to marketing materials, C&P Refrigeration will move once the building is sold.
The property sits next to a building housing A&F Electric Co., one of Nashville’s more recognizable service industry businesses (having started operations in 1978).
Also nearby at 502 Thompson Lane is a 4.52-acre property, recognized as the home of Nashville Furniture Warehouse, on which Connecticut-based Forstone Capital is considering a mixed-used development (read here).
Similarly, in May 2020, IV Studio owner Samuel Cowden paid $1.23 million for a brick building at 2601 Nolensville Road (located near used record store Phonoluxe and Mexican restaurant La Hacienda), with plans to eventually relocate his business to the structure (read here). Cowden’s animation studio offers a client list including Amazon, Netflix, Nike and Reddit.
The listing is the equivalent of $417 per foot based on the building’s size.