A South Nashville industrial property located near the busy intersection of Nolensville Road and Thompson Lane — and in a specific area that continues to see some commercial real estate activity — has been offered for sale for $2.2 million.

The 0.41-acre Woodbine property, on which sits a 1994-constructed two-story building home to C&P Refrigeration Inc., offers an address of 2715 Landers Ave.

