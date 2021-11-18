A South Davidson County suburban office building home to Reliant Realty and Cyber Graphics has been offered for sale for an undisclosed asking price.
Located at 636 Grassmere Park and backing up to Nashville Zoo property, the 62,350-square-foot structure sits on about 6.02 acres. A partnership, details about which the Post was unable to determine, owns the property, having paid about $5.39 million for it in October 2016, according to Metro records.
The partnership has enlisted Rick Helton, W.B. Scoggin and Don Albright with the Nashville office of Orlando-based commercial real estate company Foundry Commercial, to handle the marketing and sale of the property. They could not be reached for comment.
636 Grassmere Park opened in 1985 and was renovated in 2017. A Class B building that is fully leased, it is also home to Inova Payroll and Wolfe Physical Therapy. The site offers 205 parking spaces.
Suburban office buildings have commanded about $250 per foot, according to multiple sources. As such, the Grassmere Park building could sell for at least $15.6 million.
Reliant Realty operates multiple offices in Tennessee and Florida and is home to about 850 agents focused on residential real estate.
Cyber Graphics is based in Memphis and offers offices in Cleveland, Milwaukee and Neenah, Wisconsin. Its thrust is imaging for packaged food, beverage and pharmaceutical products.
