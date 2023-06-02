A SoBro site on which Nashville development company CA South is planning a 12-story mixed-use building has sold for about $19.5 million.
The main address of the roughly one-acre property is 712 Fourth Ave. S., with a modernist commercial building once home to office equipment supplier Laser One sitting on that site.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the new owner is Promanas, a private equity real estate investment firm based near Ann Arbor, Mich. Promanas has served as equity partner on CA South local projects Alina, Eve, Hyve and Illume. The company also has funded developments in Denver and Miami, according to its website.
The seller of the 712 property (which landed $11.2 million) was a trust led by Mike Yarbrough, who paid $295,000 for the property in 2000, Metro records show. Yarbrough founded Laser One in 1989.
The property previously served as a Megabus stop. MJM Architects and nonprofit Project Return also once operated from the building.
In addition, the deal included properties located at 704-708-710 Fourth Ave. S. and sold for about $8.3 million by two LLCs, details about which the Post has been unable to determine.
The transaction is the equivalent of about $395 per square foot, a figure in line with similar and recent such real estate deals in the general SoBro area.
As the Post reported in October 2022, and according to a multi-page document submitted to the Metro Planning Department, the future building could offer 176 residential units, 11,844 square feet of retail and restaurant space and 95 parking spaces (including some to be made available to the general public).
Meg Aubale Epstein, CA South founder and CEO, told the Post the team is not ready to announce a groundbreaking date.
According to the document submitted to Metro Planning, CA South has enlisted Thomas & Hutton (civil engineering), New Orleans-based Rome Office (design architect), Cincinnati-based Reztark Design Studio (architect of record) and Cincinnati-based Schaefer (structural engineer).
Not far from the Fourth Avenue site and in Pie Town, CA South recently completed construction on Hyve (pronounced “Hive” and formerly called “Nell”).
The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the Fourth Avenue deal.