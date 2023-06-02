712

The building as seen from the intersection of Fourth Avenue South and Elm Street

 Courtesy of CA South, Rome Office

A SoBro site on which Nashville development company CA South is planning a 12-story mixed-use building has sold for about $19.5 million.

The main address of the roughly one-acre property is 712 Fourth Ave. S., with a modernist commercial building once home to office equipment supplier Laser One sitting on that site.  

