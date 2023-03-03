A 14-story hotel is being planned for the SoBro site last home to meat-and-three restaurant Dandgure’s Cafeteria.
According to a document submitted to the Metro Planning Department, Nashville-based Sila Developments seeks a hotel with 205 rooms to rise on a 0.28-acre site at 536 Lafayette St. and 600 Sixth Ave. S. The document does not note the hotel brand.
Local architectural firm SV Design is listed on the document, with the building proposed to rise about 150 feet. Two floors of bonus height will be sought from Metro's Downtown Code Design Review Committee. No date has been scheduled.
Barge Designs Solutions is handling land-planning and engineering duties, the document notes.
Via an LLC, local real estate investor Joong Seo owns the property, having paid $2 million for it in late 2018, Metro records note. Sila has the property under contract, according to a source.
Jay Patel, Sila principal, declined to comment.
Relatedly, Sila Developments has secured funding and is awaiting permits to begin construction on a Holiday Inn Express hotel on Elliston Place in Midtown (read here).
Known for its soul food-esque menu and eye-catching exterior mural, Dandgure’s Cafeteria closed in June 2022 after a 31-year run (read more here from Post sister publication Nashville Scene).
On a 1.17-acre site at 500 Lafayette St. — located within the same block as the Dandgure’s building and once home to Czann’s Brewing Co. — a group of investors and developers is planning a mixed-use tower (read here).