A 14-story hotel is being planned for the SoBro site last home to meat-and-three restaurant Dandgure’s Cafeteria.

According to a document submitted to the Metro Planning Department, Nashville-based Sila Developments seeks a hotel with 205 rooms to rise on a 0.28-acre site at 536 Lafayette St. and 600 Sixth Ave. S. The document does not note the hotel brand.

