A self-storage building located in a part of downtown Nashville at which SoBro and Rutledge Hill overlap has sold for $14.8 million, seemingly setting a per-foot record for a local transaction involving such a property.
Located near live music venue Third & Lindsley, the address of what is called Life Storage is 825 Third Ave. S.
The new owner is Public Storage, a Glendale, California-based publicly traded company that also owns a storage facility one block from the just-purchased property at 800 Rep. John S. Lewis Way (Fifth Avenue South).
The sellers were Beau Fowler and Taylor Preston, who developed the site with the 685-unit storage facility in 2017. They paid $2.6 million for the property in 2016, according to Metro records, before reinventing it with Life Storage (also sometimes called SoBro Storage). New York-based Atlas Real Estate Partners provided equity related to the redevelopment of the site.
The sale is the equivalent of about $250 per square foot based on the building’s 58,229 square feet. The per-foot figure is believed to be a record, according to sources.
The Davidson County Register of Deeds Office has yet to record the deal; however, a source with information about the transaction said that Aaron Sanchez and Ryan Clark, senior associate and director of investment sales, respectively, with Tampa-based SkyView Advisors represented Fowler and Preston.
Public Storage did not have broker representation, the source said.
Public Storage operates about 2,500 locations in the U.S., Canada and Europe. It recorded about $2.44 billion in revenues in 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.